Vallekana Sound System te invita a entrar en su barrio, en primicia para 'Público'

La banda madrileña estrena en exclusiva para Público el videoclip de "Entra", una canción que reivindica los valores obreros y la vida de humilde de barrio.

La Vallekana Sound System reivindica la cultura de barrio en su nuevo videoclip que puedes ver en primicia en Público.  Bajo el sonido de su tema "Entra", los de Vallecas ponen en valor la figura del vecino cercano, del tendero de toda la vida y la de "todas esas vecinas con las sillas en la puerta".

La canción, que da titulo a su primer álbum de estudio, es un reflejo certero de lo que representa este joven grupo que nació en los subsuelos del metro madrileño. Allí empezaron a tocar, sacando sonrisas a las rutinas viajeras y allí siguen tocando de cuando en cuando, para no perder la perspectiva de sus orígenes.

Con influencias de bandas como Molotov o Rage Against The Machine, La Vallekana pone en alza los valores de los barrios obreros. Así, el vídeo, pone rostro a quienes paran los desahucios y luchan por una justicia social, y lo hace, en un ambiente festivo y comunal en una de las plazas del barrio de Vallecas.

El fenómeno de la Vallecana Sound System está empezando a adquirir fuerza y por ello han preparado una pequeña gira de verano con fechas en diferentes puntos de España:  16 junio en Entrevías (Madrid), 5 julio en el Matadero de Madrid, 28 julio en el Festivadillo de Losar de la Vera (Cáceres), 03 agosto en La Brecha Fest de Vavamorcuende (Toledo), 18 agosto en Torrelavega (Cantabria) y 8 de septiembre en el Arrikurock de Ansoáin (Navarra).

