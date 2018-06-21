Público
Vargas Llosa, en observación tras una caída que le ha provocado un hematoma

Según reza el comunicado del centro hospitalario en el que está bajo observación, el escritor tiene un leve traumatismo craneoencefálico y un importante hematoma en la región glútea izquierda.

El escritor Mario Vargas Llosa, que ha sufrido una caída esta madrugada en su domicilio permanecerá en observación en el hospital de Madrid donde ha sido ingresado para seguir y evaluar el hematoma que sufre, según un comunicado de la clínica.

"El paciente don Mario Vargas Llosa ha sufrido una caída en su domicilio de madrugada, produciéndole un dolor intenso en la zona del glúteo y cadera izquierda", explica el comunicado del Hospital Ruber Juan Bravo.

"Tras haberle realizado al premio Nobel estudios de imagen —continúa la nota—, radiología simple y TAC, no apreciándose fractura ósea pero sí un importante hematoma en la región glútea izquierda y leve traumatismo craneoencéfalico, sin apreciar otras lesiones".

Por todo ello, la "recomendación del equipo médico es que el paciente permanezca en el centro, en observación, para seguimiento y evolución del hematoma", concluye el comunicado.

Se da la circunstancia de que ayer Vargas Llosa, de 82 años, y su pareja, Isabel Preysler, regresaron de una visita de varios días al Observatorio del Roque de los Muchachos de La Palma.

