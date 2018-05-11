El escritor venezolano Rafael Cadenas ha sido galardonado con el XXVII Premio Reina Sofía de Poesía Iberoamericana, el reconocimiento más importante de este género en español, que concede Patrimonio Nacional y la Universidad de Salamanca.
El poeta y ensayista, uno de los escritores más importantes de Hispanoamérica, es autor de uno de los poemas más icónicos, "Derrota", y suma una larga lista de premios en su trayectoria.
Según ha expresado la escritora y miembro del jurado Berna González Harbour, Cadenas es "un hombre que ha sabido regalarnos dudas, certezas, palabras, reflexiones sobre la palabra; que tuvo que exiliarse ya muy joven (...) y la poesía de aquellos años se ha convertido en una poesía de todos los exilios, de los interiores y de los exteriores".
En palabras de Alfredo Pérez de Armiñán, presidente de Patrimonio Nacional —que ha recordado que por primera vez este galardón recae en un autor venezolano— la obra de Rafael Cadenas "no solo merecía el premio sino que enaltece al propio premio".
El jurado encargado de elegir a Cadenas ha estado copresidido por Alfredo Pérez de Armiñán, presidente del Patrimonio Nacional, y Ricardo Rivero Ortega, rector de la Universidad de Salamanca, y lo completa Darío Villanueva, director de la Real Academia Española; Juan Manuel Bonet Planes, director del Instituto Cervantes, y Ana Santos Aramburo, directora de la Biblioteca Nacional de España.
Además, también han compuesto este jurado personalidades del mundo de la poesía como Berna González Harbour, Luis Alberto de Cuenca, Pilar Martín-Laborda y Bergassa y Blanca Berasategui
El galardón, dotado con 42.100 euros, tiene como objetivo reconocer el conjunto de la obra de un autor vivo que por su valor literario constituye una aportación relevante al patrimonio cultural común de Iberoamérica y España.
El pasado año el premio recayó en la poeta nicaragüense Claribel Alegría.
