Zizek: "Las mujeres deberían tener el control del juego de la seducción"

"Cuando las mujeres se visten provocativas, se objetualizan para atraer al hombre, están jugando activamente". El filósofo esloveno reflexiona en el Círculo de Bellas Artes sobre la cuestión feminista y en concreto sobre su emancipación.

El filósofo esloveno Slavoj Zizek

Genio y figura. El filósofo esloveno Slavoj Žižek, que acudía este lunes al Círculo de Bellas Artes para recoger la Medalla de Oro de la entidad y pronunciar la conferencia Ernst Lubitsch: cinismo, humor y compromiso, terminó —tal y como acostumbra— reflexionando sobre lo humano y lo divino. Entre la variedad de temas sobre los que hizo hincapié en su incansable perorar —articulado a bocajarro y salpicado de tics nerviosos— destacamos la cuestión feminista y en concreto el debate sobre su emancipación.

 Según Žižek, "cuando las mujeres se visten provocativas, se objetualizan para atraer al hombre, están jugando activamente. Y esto es lo que molesta a nuestro chovinismo masculino que se indigna contra una chica que provoca y luego no quiere acostarse con nosotros. Rechazo la crítica a la objetualización que hace el feminismo; estoy a favor, es uno de los mayores logros de la liberación sexual. Las mujeres tienen derecho a objetualizarse; deberían tener el control del juego de la seducción”.

Slavoj Žižek (Liubliana, 1949) es sociólogo, filósofo, psicoanalista y filólogo. Su carrera profesional incluye un puesto de investigador en el Instituto de Sociología de la Universidad de Ljubljana, Eslovenia, así como cargos de profesor invitado en universidades como Columbia y Princeton. Además de sus numerosísimos ensayos y artículos para la prensa escrita, en los últimos quince años Zizek ha participado en más de doscientos cincuenta encuentros internacionales sobre filosofía, psicoanálisis y cultura crítica. Žižek es considerado uno de los pensadores críticos más importantes de su generación.

