El Atlético de Madrid, único superviviente español, se enfrentará al Sporting de Lisboa en los cuartos de final de la Liga Europa, según el sorteo celebrado en la sede de la UEFA en Nyon (Suiza).
El partido de ida se disputará en el Wanda Metropolitano y la vuelta tendrá lugar en el José Alvalade lisboea.
Atlético de Madrid-Sporting Lisboa y Arsenal-CSKA Moscú son los dos enfrentamientos más destacados de los cuartos de final de la Liga Europa, según el sorteo celebrado en la sede de la UEFA en Nyon (Suiza).
En las otras dos eliminatorias, según deparó la 'mano inocente' del embajador de la final de Lyon, Eric Abidal, el RB Leipzig alemán se medirá al Olympique Marsella francés y el Lazio italiano jugará contra el Salzburgo austríaco.
Emparejamientos de cuartos de final:
RB Leipzig (GER) - Olympique Marsella (FRA)
Arsenal (ING) - CSKA Moscú (RUS)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP) - Sporting Lisboa (POR)
Lazio (ITA) - Salzburgo (AUT)
Los encuentros de cuartos de final se disputarán los días 5 y 12 de abril. Los ganadores entrarán en el bombo del día 13. Las semifinales tendrán lugar el 26 de abril y el 3 de mayo y la final el 16 de mayo en el Stade de Lyon.
