Público
Público

Cuartos de Champions League Barça-Roma, Sevilla-Bayern y Juventus-Real Madrid en los cuartos de la Champions

El cuarto enfrentamiento de esta eliminatoria es el duelo inglés entre el Liverpool y el Manchester City

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Messi celebra su segundo gol al Chelsea. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Messi celebra su segundo gol al Chelsea. REUTERS/Albert Gea

El Barcelona se enfrentará al Roma, el Sevilla al Bayern Múnich, el Real Madrid al Juventus y el Liverpool al Manchester City en los cuartos de final de la Liga de Campeones, según el sorteo celebrado este viernes en la sede de la UEFA en Nyon (Suiza).

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas