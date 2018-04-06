Público
Barça La UEFA abre un expediente al Barça por los globos independentistas en el Camp Nou

El club catalán no espera ninguna sanción porque el partido de la Champions contra la Roma se desarrolló con normalidad

Lanzamiento de globos amarillos en el Nou Camp. / EFE

La UEFA ha abierto un expediente al FC Barcelona por el lanzamiento de globos amarillos al campo, en solidaridad con los políticos catalanes encarcelados, durante el encuentro Barça-Roma disputado el pasado miércoles en el Camp Nou.

El Comité de Control, Ética y Disciplina de la UEFA abordará el 31 de mayo el expediente sancionador, que podría acarrearle una multa económica al club azulgrana, según la prensa catalana.

El partido, en el que el Barça se impuso por 4-1, tuvo que ser interrumpido unos instantes por el árbitro, que reflejó en el acta la suelta de los globos amarillos

Sin embargo, el club no espera ninguna sanción porque no hubo incidentes que entorpecieran el desarrollo del encuentro, que fluyó con normalidad.

