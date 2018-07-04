El secretario técnico del FC Barcelona, Eric Abidal, ha asegurado este miércoles estar dolido y triste por la publicación de una posible compra ilegal del hígado que le fue trasplantado en 2012 por un cáncer, y ha asegurado que se siguieron los protocolos y que las pruebas que así lo demuestran están "disponibles".
"Las medidas y protocolos existentes fueron seguidos en todo momento y todas las pruebas médicas que lo prueban están disponibles", afirmó el francés en sus redes sociales para aclarar lo sucedido con su trasplante.
Tras la publicación este miércoles en El Confidencial de una noticia que vinculaba al expresidente blaugrana Sandro Rosell con la compra ilegal de un hígado para Abidal, por aquel entonces jugador del Barça. Poco después, el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) informaba que el Juzgado de Instrucción 28 de Barcelona recibió hace poco más de un año una inhibición por parte de la Audiencia Nacional en relación a este caso y tanto el FC Barcelona como el Hospital Clínic desmentían también cualquier tipo de ilegalidad.
4 de julio de 2018
"Me veo obligado a comunicar mi enfado y tristeza en relación a la noticia de hoy sobre mi presunto trasplante ilegal de hígado", manifestó el exdefensa, que por "respeto" a su familia, al equipo médico y a todos los que han pasado por una situación similar, quiso disculparse "sinceramente" por si en algún momento ha habido dudas por las noticias "infundadas publicadas".
"Mi primo Gerard donó su hígado para salvar mi vida y por ello le estoy realmente agradecido", afirmó Abidal, que recibió parte del hígado de su primo tras serle extirpado parte de su órgano para combatir el cáncer que padecía.
