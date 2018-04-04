El entrenador de fútbol Luis Enrique Martínez ha destacado que "los catalanes son la hostia" y que "están muy adelantados a lo que es España, en general", a la vez que dejó abierta la puerta a volver a los banquillos, incluido el de la selección española que "puede ser".

"Ahora no está bien visto decirlo pero los catalanes son la hostia, las personas, la ciudad... están muy adelantados a lo que es España en general. Son educados, respetuosos, muy trabajadores, allí seguiré", declaró en una entrevista al ciclista Ibon Zugasti en su canal de Youtube durante la disputa de la Cape Epic, prueba de ciclismo de montaña por parejas.

Además, preguntado por temas de diversa índole, el preparador asturiano analizó su salida del FC Barcelona, una decisión "difícil de entender". "Dejas el Barcelona con los mejores jugadores pero lo tenía claro y no me arrepiento. Dedicas toda tu energía y cuando ves que ya llega el final, asimilarlo, aceptarlo y comunicarlo", explicó.

A nivel individual puntualizó la figura de Leo Messi, quien "toma la batuta en todos los partidos". "Messi necesitaba, y así nos lo hizo saber o entender con su comportamiento, que fuéramos un colectivo. Pero cuantos más balones le demos a él, mejor", destacó.

Por último, Luis Enrique, que reconoció que fue "más feliz como futbolista", dejó abierta la puerta a regresar a los banquillos, entre ellos al de la selección española, que "puede ser". "No lo sé. Va a depender de que alguien me quiera pero tiene que ser algo que me haga muchísima ilusión", sentenció en referencia a los clubes.