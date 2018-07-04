La juez de la Audiencia Nacional que investiga a Sandro Rosell por blanqueo de capitales, ha abierto una pieza separada contra el expresidente del Barcelona por la supuesta compra de un higado ilegal para Eric Abidal, exjugador del Barcelona y actualmente director deportivo del club culé.
Según avanza en exclusiva El Confidencial, la Guardia Civil y la Policía Nacional interceptaron durante la investigación del blanqueo al menos cuatro llamadas telefónicas en las que Rosell "admite implícitamente" haber comprado un hígado de forma ilegal para el jugador, quien en 2012 se sometió a un trasplante de hígado tras habérselo detectado un cáncer de hígado un año antes.
En aquella ocasión, el Barcelona informó de que un primo del jugador residente en Francia había cedido parte de su hígado a Abidal. Pero ahora hay más que sospechas y todo apunta a que pudo ser un montaje de acuerdo con esas conversaciones telefónicas interceptadas.
El Confidencial revela una conversación telefónica entre Rosell y otra persona en abril de 2017, un mes antes de su detención, en la que su interlocutor le comenta, a próposito de unas declaraciones de Abidal culpando a Rossel de su salida del Barça en 2013: "Vamos a ver una cosa, es que no [inenteligible], Sandro… es que va contra nosotros [Abidal, se entiende]… a este tío le compramos un hígado ilegal". A estas palabras Rossell reacciona con un sencillo "ummm", del que puede deducirse cierto asentimiento. Su intelocutor siguió: "Y vendimos que era del primo, ¡que era del primo! Le pagamos dos años de contrato, lo que le quedaba". A esta segunda revelación, Rosell ya respondió con un "sí, sí, sí".
Ahora, la juez investiga a Rossel por un presunto delito de lesiones por tráfico de órganos.
