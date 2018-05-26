Público
Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano agua la victoria e insinúa que se va: "Fue muy bonito estar en el Real Madrid" 

El portugués alimenta los rumores de su marcha justo después de ganar la decimotercera Champions. ""En los próximos días daré una respuesta", ha afirmado.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebra la decimotercera Champions del Real Madrid, la quinta de su cuenta particular.- REUTERS

El jugador estrella del Real Madrid, el portugués Cristiano Ronaldo insinuó hoy que podría dejar el conjunto blanco, tras asegurar a la conclusión de la final de la Liga de Campeones que "fue muy bonito estar en el Real Madrid".

"Ahora es el momento de disfrutar y en los próximos días daré una respuesta a los aficionados, que esos sí han estado siempre de mi lado. Fue muy bonito estar en el Real Madrid, en los próximos días yo hablaré", señaló Cristiano en declaraciones a BeIN Sports

"En los próximos días daré una respuesta", insistió Cristiano Ronaldo, que no quiso aclarar si sus palabras eran una despedida del Real Madrid.

"Ahora hay que disfrutar el momento, hicimos historia, que es lo que buscamos y el futuro de cualquier jugador no es importante, lo importante es que hicimos historia", concluyó el internacional portugués.

