Denis Ten Asesinado el medallista olímpico de patinaje artístico kazajo Denis Ten

Ha muerto a los 25 años tras ser apuñalado por dos desconocidos en la ciudad de Almaty

Denis Ten, en un campeonato en Moscú en 2017. Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP

El primer campeón olímpico de patinaje artístico kazajo, Denis Ten, murió hoy a la edad de 25 años tras ser apuñalado por dos desconocidos en la ciudad de Almaty, ha confirmado el Ministerio kazajo de Sanidad.

Según fuentes policiales, a las tres de la tarde hora local Ten se enfrentó a dos hombres que trataban de robar los retrovisores de su automóvil y resultó herido con un arma blanca.

Como consecuencia de la herida en el tercio superior del muslo derecho, Ten fue enviado en estado crítico con severos daños en los vasos sanguíneos y una hemorragia interna al hospital clínico Central City, donde falleció en el quirófano, dijo el portavoz del Ministerio, Yernar Akimkulov.

Denis Ten se convirtió en 2014 en el primer kazajo ganador de una medalla olímpica en la patinaje artístico, consiguiendo arrancar el bronce al español Javier Fernández en los Juegos de Invierno de Sochi.

