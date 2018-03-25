Público
Denuncian insultos y desprecios machistas a una árbitro en un partido de cadetes

Los hechos ocurrieron durante un partido femenino disputado en Hernani entre el equipo local y el Eibar.

La Diputación de Gipuzkoa ha denunciado hoy los "insultos y desprecios machistas" proferidos por "una parte del público" a una joven árbitro durante un partido femenino de categoría cadete de honor disputado en Hernani entre el equipo local y el Eibar.

En un comunicado remitido hoy, el primer teniente de diputado general de Gipuzkoa, Denis Itxaso, ha mostrado su repulsa a estos hechos, al tiempo que ha trasladado "la solidaridad y el cariño de la Diputación" a la afectada y ha reclamado "al Comité de Competición y a las federaciones deportivas que actúen, condenen y sancionen de manera ejemplar estas actitudes" sin tardar "ni un instante en tomar cartas en el asunto".

"Si creemos de verdad que el deporte es y debe seguir siendo un instrumento para la educación en valores -ha añadido-, no podemos dejar pasar por alto estas actitudes machistas que denigran el espíritu del deporte y que atentan contra los más elementales valores de convivencia".

