Un solitario tanto de Diego Costa en la segunda mitad (m.54) dio este miércoles una ajustada victoria a España sobre la ultradefensiva selección de Irán (1-0) y la acercó a los octavos de final del Mundial de Rusia 2018.
El conjunto de Fernando Hierro suma cuatro puntos después de dos partidos y comparte la primera plaza del Grupo B con Portugal, que antes había derrotado a Marruecos por idéntico resultado (1-0). En la última jornada del grupo España se verá las caras con el combinado marroquí (25 de junio) mientras que Portugal se enfrentará con Irán.
(Habrá ampliación)
