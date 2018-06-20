Público
MUNDIAL 2018 | IRÁN 0-1 ESPAÑA España casi se estrella ante la defensiva Irán

Un solitario y afortunado gol de Diego Costa en la segunda parte propició la raquítica victoria española ante una selección iraní que opuso más resistencia de la esperada. 

El afortunado gol de Costa. (DIEGO AZUBEL | EFE)

Un solitario tanto de Diego Costa en la segunda mitad (m.54) dio este miércoles una ajustada victoria a España sobre la ultradefensiva selección de Irán (1-0) y la acercó a los octavos de final del Mundial de Rusia 2018.

El conjunto de Fernando Hierro suma cuatro puntos después de dos partidos y comparte la primera plaza del Grupo B con Portugal, que antes había derrotado a Marruecos por idéntico resultado (1-0). En la última jornada del grupo España se verá las caras con el combinado marroquí (25 de junio) mientras que Portugal se enfrentará con Irán.

(Habrá ampliación)

