La UEFA abrirá expediente al Olympique de Marsella por los incidentes que provocaron sus ultras en el partido de vuelta de los octavos de final de la Europa League, disputado este jueves en San Mamés, que se saldaron con dos vigilantes jurados heridos, uno de ellos en el cuello tras ser atacado con un arma blanca, y tres seguidores franceses detenidos.
Según pudo saber Europa Press, la UEFA va a estudiar los hechos y abrirá expediente al Olympique de Marsella, que entrará este viernes en el sorteo de los cuartos de final al eliminar al Athletic Club, así como hará lo mismo con el Olympique de Lyon y el CSKA por la batalla campal que provocaron los ultras de ambos equipos y que acabó con cinco policías heridos.
La Ertzaintza detuvo a tres hinchas del Olympique por los incidentes en el interior de San Mamés, en los que resultaron heridos los dos vigilantes jurados, e investiga el grado de implicación de cada uno de ellos. El objetivo es determinar quién es el autor o autores directos de la agresión en el cuello a un vigilante de 57 años, natural de Burgos, ingresó en el hospital de Basurto consciente.
Estos incidentes se producen después de que el pasado 23 de febrero un agente de la Ertzaintza sufriera un infarto que le provocó la muerte mientras trabajaba en el operativo para prevenir disturbios entre ultras del Athletic Club y el Spartak de Moscú, antes del partido de los dieciseisavos de final de la misma competición europea.
