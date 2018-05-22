Público
La Federación de Fútbol ficha a Marisa González, jefa de prensa de Cifuentes

La periodista, dedicada a la política de la mano de la expresidenta la Comunidad de Madrid y anteriormente de Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón, llegó a ser llamada a declarar por la Audiencia Nacional como testigo en el marco de la operación Lezo.

Cristina Cifuentes, con la que fue su jefa del gabinete de Comunicación, Marisa González (i). / EFE

La Real Federación Española de Fútbol ha fichado como jefa de Comunicación a la que fue mano derecha de Cristina Cifuentes. Ella es el primer nombramiento destacado del nuevo presidente Luis Rubiales, que el pasado jueves derrotó al otro aspirante, Juan Luis Larrea.

Rubiales toma el testigo de Angel María Villar, detenido el año pasado dentro de la Operación Soulé y por lo que fue sustituido tras casi 30 años al frente del organismo federativo. Ahora, nombra jefa de prensa a González, que labró su carrera junto a Cifuentes y Alberto Ruiz Gallardón. 

González acompañó durante más de 20 años a Gallardón tanto en su etapa en la Comunidad de Madrid como en el Ayuntamiento. Y dirigió asimismo campañas electorales junto a Manuel Cobo. 

Después de que Gallardón fuera nombrado ministro de Justicia, en 2011, la periodista fue reclamada por Cifuentes, entonces delegada del Gobierno en Madrid. Tras varios años acompañando a la presidenta, en junio de 2015 se convirtió jefa de Gabinete y directora de Comunicación.

González, al ser la mano derecha de Cifuentes, llegó a ser llamada a declarar por la Audiencia Nacional como testigo en el marco de la operación Lezo, debido a las irregularidades en la gestión del Canal de Isabel II. 

Además, Marisa González ha acompañado a la expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid durante la crisis del máster y el escándalo del robo de productos en un supermercado, por lo que tuvo que dimitir.

