Fernando Hierro y la RFEF han comunicado este domingo que, pese a tener el primero contrato en vigor como director deportivo, sus caminos se separan, circunstancia en la que la Federación le agradece "su compromiso y sentido de la responsabilidad".
El último seleccionador español de fútbol, cargo que ha ocupado en el Mundial de Rusia tras la salida de Julen Lopetegui, Hierro "declina regresar a su anterior cargo como director deportivo de la RFEF para buscar nuevos horizontes y emprender nuevos retos profesionales", dice una nota de la RFEF.
"Después de muchos kilómetros caminando juntos, la Real Federación Española de Fútbol y Fernando Hierro ponen fin a su relación una vez finalizada la participación de España en el Mundial de Rusia", añade.
Tras dos etapas como director deportivo de la Federación, la primera entre 2007 y 2011 -cuando España ganó la Eurocopa de 2008 con Luis Aragonés como seleccionador y el Mundial de 2010 con Vicente del Bosque- y la segunda desde noviembre de 2017 hasta ahora, la RFEF "quiere agradecer a Fernando Hierro su compromiso y sentido de la responsabilidad al ponerse al frente del combinado nacional en unas situaciones extraordinarias, así como en el desempeño de todas sus funciones en la que siempre será su casa".
La Federación, que destaca "los valores profesionales y humanos de un extraordinario deportista al que desea la mejor de las fortunas", hace a continuación un repaso por la vida profesional de Fernando Hierro y destaca sus "89 partidos con la selección nacional, en los que marcó 29 goles, participando en los Mundiales de 1990, 1994, 1998 y 2002 y en las Eurocopas de 1996 y 2000".
La trayectoria como jugador y entrenador y "la Medalla de Oro de la Real Orden del Mérito Deportivo, que le fue concedida en 2002", completan la nota, que finaliza con un enfático "¡Gracias por todo, Fernando!".
