Cecilio Rodríguez, utillero del Movistar Inter, ha muerto hoy en Segovia a los 62 años tras sentirse mal durante el partido que enfrentaba a su equipo y al Naturpellet Segovia en la ciudad castellanoleonesa, que tuvo que ser suspendido para intentar reanimarlo.
Después de que los servicios sanitarios le atendieran sobre la pista durante más de veinte minutos, sus compañeros confirmaron a los periodistas que se trataba de Cecilio Rodríguez, el encargado del material del equipo, que ha podido sufrir un infarto.
A falta de cinco minutos para terminar la primera parte del encuentro correspondiente la jornada 23 de liga y cuando el Movistar Inter ganaba 2-3, el técnico se desplomó en la zona del banquillo, por lo que el arbitro ha suspendido momentáneamente el juego.
En un primer momento fue atendido por el masajista de su equipo, José Prieto, y el médico del Naturpellet, José Gómez, que le trataron de reanimar empleando un desfibrilador, hasta que llegaron los sanitarios del 112.
A la vista de la gravedad de la situación, se suspendió definitivamente el encuentro y se desalojó a los 2.500 espectadores, mientras que tanto árbitros, como jugadores de ambos equipos y público quedaron desolados sobre la pista por lo ocurrido.
Entre los asistentes en el encuentro estaba la esposa de la víctima, así como los presidente del Naturpellet, Álvaro Fernández, y del Inter, Manuel Saorín.
Efectivos de los bomberos de Segovia han colocado una pequeña carpa en plena cancha donde se llevaba a cabo la reanimación del fallecido, que se ha prolongado durante más de veinte minutos, sin que se pudiera hacer nada por salvarle la vida.
Los compañeros del infortunado han señalado que Rodríguez llevaba 15 años como utillero del equipo cuyo patrón es el periodista José María García
