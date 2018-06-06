Público
De Gea ¿Por qué De Gea no aplaudió a Pedro Sánchez?

El presidente del Gobierno visitó la Ciudad del Fútbol para despedir a la selección española y desearle suerte de cara al Mundial de Rusia. Tras un breve discurso, todos los jugadores aplaudieron sus palabras, menos el guardameta.

28/05/2018.- El guardameta de la selección española, David de Gea, durante el entrenamiento que realiza el equipo previo al Mundial de Rusia 2018, esta tarde en la Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas. EFE / Rodrigo Jiménez

El guardameta de la selección española, David de Gea, durante un entrenamiento previo al Mundial de Rusia 2018.
EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez/Archivo

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, visitó este martes la Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas (Madrid) para despedir a la selección española y desearle suerte de cara al Mundial de Rusia. Tras un breve discurso, todos los jugadores aplaudieron las palabras del líder del Ejecutivo, menos David de Gea

El portero se mostró frío y distante con Sánchez. ¿El motivo? En junio de 2016, el jugador del Manchester United y Munain se vieron implicados en la trama de abusos sexuales a menores liderada por Torbe. "No me siento cómodo viendo a De Gea como portero de la selección española después de ver su nombre salpicado y denunciado por una menor", comentó Pedro Sánchez.

Tras la investigación, el guardameta salió absuelto sin ningún tipo de cargo ni multa. No obstante, David de Gea aún no ha olvidado las palabras del ahora presidente del Gobierno. "Creo que ha habido una época en la que no se me ha tratado como se debería. Mucha gente me ha criticado sabiendo que lo que había dicho no era lo correcto. Yo creo que hay mucha gente que no se merece que haga entrevistas para ellos. Son cosas que pasan y personalmente afectan", explicó el jugador.

Sánchez, consciente del enfado del portero del Manchester United, se dirigió hacia el jugador para pedirle disculpas. "El lío con De Gea se ha resuelto bien. Pedro Sánchez ha estado cercano y cariñoso, ha hablado con él y le ha dicho que se alegraba de que todo se hubiera resuelto bien. Ha demostrado humildad", según desveló este martes por la noche en la COPE el presidente de la Federación Española de Fútbol, Luis Rubiales.

