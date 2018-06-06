El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, visitó este martes la Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas (Madrid) para despedir a la selección española y desearle suerte de cara al Mundial de Rusia. Tras un breve discurso, todos los jugadores aplaudieron las palabras del líder del Ejecutivo, menos David de Gea.

El portero se mostró frío y distante con Sánchez. ¿El motivo? En junio de 2016, el jugador del Manchester United y Munain se vieron implicados en la trama de abusos sexuales a menores liderada por Torbe. "No me siento cómodo viendo a De Gea como portero de la selección española después de ver su nombre salpicado y denunciado por una menor", comentó Pedro Sánchez.

Tras la investigación, el guardameta salió absuelto sin ningún tipo de cargo ni multa. No obstante, David de Gea aún no ha olvidado las palabras del ahora presidente del Gobierno. "Creo que ha habido una época en la que no se me ha tratado como se debería. Mucha gente me ha criticado sabiendo que lo que había dicho no era lo correcto. Yo creo que hay mucha gente que no se merece que haga entrevistas para ellos. Son cosas que pasan y personalmente afectan", explicó el jugador.

De Gea se niega a aplaudir a Pedro Sánchez. Lo acusó de violación sin pruebas, y no respetando la presunción de inocencia. pic.twitter.com/7bd5wVpaTe — Inconformista ن (@Inconformista90) 5 de junio de 2018

Sánchez, consciente del enfado del portero del Manchester United, se dirigió hacia el jugador para pedirle disculpas. "El lío con De Gea se ha resuelto bien. Pedro Sánchez ha estado cercano y cariñoso, ha hablado con él y le ha dicho que se alegraba de que todo se hubiera resuelto bien. Ha demostrado humildad", según desveló este martes por la noche en la COPE el presidente de la Federación Española de Fútbol, Luis Rubiales.