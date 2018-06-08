El piloto de motociclismo Héctor Barberá ha sido condenado a la privación de derecho a conducir vehículos de motor y ciclomotores durante un año y a 22 días de trabajos en beneficio de la comunidad por un delito contra la seguridad vial.
Así figura en la sentencia del Juzgado de instrucción número 9 de Valencia, dictada este viernes en la capital valenciana. El piloto fue detenido en la madrugada del jueves en Valencia por agentes de la Policía Local tras haber dado positivo en un control de alcoholemia en la avenida Baleares.
Según los hechos probados, Barberá conducía sobre la una y cuarto de la madrugada del jueves su coche por la calle Menorca de la capital valenciana "de forma descuidada, a gran velocidad y efectuando maniobras de derrapaje y frenado de forma injustificada", motivo por el cual los agentes de policía le dieron el alto.
Al observar que mostraba "síntomas claros de embriaguez", fue sometido a las correspondientes pruebas de alcoholemia, que dieron como resultado 0.69 y 0.67 miligramos de alcohol por litro de aire espirado.
El piloto se ha adherido a la petición del fiscal y el juez le ha impuesto una pena de privación del derecho a conducir vehículos de motor y ciclomotores durante un año y 22 días de trabajos en beneficio de la comunidad, así como al pago de las costas.
Por otro tipo de delitos, en mayo de 2013 el piloto valenciano fue condenado tras un juicio rápido celebrado en el Juzgado de Violencia de Género de Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz), a seis meses de prisión, conmutable por trabajos sociales al contar con antecedentes. Se trató de una denuncia recíproca por la que su pareja también fue condenada a cinco meses de prisión, aunque su pena quedó anulada porque no tenía antecedentes.
