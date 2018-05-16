La agencia española antidopaje (AEPSAD) ha suspendido por cuatro años al atleta Ilias Fifa, actual campeón de Europa de 5.000 metros, que se vio implicado, el pasado mes de octubre, en la denominada Operación Chamberí contra el dopaje.
Junto a Fifa también han sido suspendidos por el mismo periodo Ayoub Mokhtar, excampeón de España de 3.000 m en pista cubierta, su hermano Idriss y El Mahdi Lahouifi, confirmaron a EFE fuentes cercanas al caso.
Contra esta sanción los atletas pueden recurrir ante el Tribunal Administrativo del Deporte (TAD), instancia que agota la vía administrativa. Hasta ese momento, la AEPSAD no puede hacer pública la resolución.
La Agencia Española Antidopaje confirmó en febrero pasado la apertura de procedimientos "conforme a lo previsto en el artículo 38 de la Ley Orgánica 3/2013 de Protección de la Salud y Lucha contra el Dopaje en la Actividad Deportiva".
Paralelamente, decretó la suspensión provisional de las licencias deportivas de los deportistas contra los que abrió expediente sancionador por la presunta comisión de infracciones muy graves contempladas en el artículo 22 de la citada Ley Orgánica.
"El proceso judicial se sigue en el Juzgado de Instrucción número 4 de Mataró y la AEPSAD está personada en el caso, que trascendió a finales del pasado octubre cuando en un registro policial de la casa de Ilias Fifa, marroquí nacionalizado español, se hallaron medicamentos prohibidos.
Ese día un total de once personas, entre ellas Fifa, Ayoub Mokhtar, campeón de España de 3.000 en pista cubierta en 2016, y El Mahdi Lahouifi, fueron arrestadas por un presunto delito contra la salud pública, en diversos domicilios del área metropolitana de Barcelona y de otros puntos de España. Los tres quedaron después en libertad provisional.
