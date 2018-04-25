El magistrado del Juzgado de Instrucción Número 6 de Las Palmas Luis Galván ha dejado en libertad provisional sin fianza al presidente de la UD Las Palmas, Miguel Ángel Ramírez, como presunto autor de un delito de fraude a la Seguridad Social y después de que durante la mañana de este miércoles pasara a disposición judicial tras ser detenido.
El juez ha dejado en libertad provisional a Ramírez tras tomarle declaración en el juzgado de guardia, poniéndole como única obligación la de comunicar a la autoridad judicial cualquier cambio de domicilio o teléfono, según informó el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias (TSJC).
Ramírez fue detenido por agentes de la Policía Nacional, minutos antes de las ocho de la mañana de este miércoles, en el aeropuerto de Gran Canaria tras aterrizar en un vuelo privado, procedente de Miami (Estados Unidos), según confirmaron a Europa Press fuentes del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía.
La detención se produjo después de que el Juzgado de Instrucción Número 6 de Las Palmas dictara un auto de búsqueda, captura, detención e inmediata presentación en los juzgados de Ramírez en el marco de un procedimiento que tiene abierto por un presunto delito contra la Seguridad Social y tras no comparecer, por encontrarse en Miami, al llamamiento judicial que tenía para el jueves, 19 de abril.
Los motivos
Respecto a los fundamentos de derechos que justificaban su búsqueda y captura, recogía el auto, que al no acudir el querellado alegando el itinerario de pasajes de viajes aéreos Las Palmas-Madrid-Miami, y vuelta, se considera que "no queda acreditada causa que justifique su incomparecencia", ya que matizó que los billetes fueron comprados el 21 de marzo de este año para viajar el 24 de marzo y con la vuelta prevista para el 4 de abril, con llegada a Gran Canaria para el 5 de abril.
Sin embargo, expone que Ramírez "no hizo uno de esos billetes", que le hubiera permitido comparecer en la fecha que se le tenía fijada; posteriormente adquirió un billete el 11 de abril para volar desde Miami el 24 de abril y con llegada prevista a Gran Canaria el 25 de abril, como así ha sido. Todo ello atendiendo a la documentación aportada por el abogado de Ramírez.
Para el titular del juzgado estos hechos motivan una "conducta obstativa, contumaz y rebelde con el consiguiente desprecio a la citación judicial", que se cursó el 13 de marzo de este año, por lo que tenía conocimiento de la misma y "decidió marcharse al extranjero".
