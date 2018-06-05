El portero alemán Loris Karius sufrió una conmoción durante la final de la Liga de Campeones que el Real Madrid ganó al Liverpool, según han informado este lunes los doctores del Hospital General de Massachusets. que se han encargado de revisar al guardameta. Fue el conjunto inglés el que mandó que su jugador, que protagonizó dos grandes errores durante el partido, fuese examinado por unos especialistas cinco días después del encuentro.
"Después de revisar cuidadosamente las imágenes del partido e integrar una detallada historia, en la que se incluyen sus síntomas subjetivos actuales y posteriores al contacto, así como exámenes físicos y mediciones objetivas, concluimos que el señor Karius sufrió una conmoción durante el partido del 26 de mayo de 2018", informa el comunicado difundido por los doctores Ross Zafonte y Lenore Herget.
Karius falló en el primer gol del Real Madrid, obra del francés Karim Benzema, así como en el tercer tanto del equipo madrileño, obra del galés Gareth Bale, que firmó el definitivo 3-1 con un potente lanzamiento lejano que el portero del Liverpool no acertó a atrapar.
El equipo médico no especula sobre cuándo o cómo ocurrió la conmoción, pero desde diferentes sitios apuntan a unas imágenes televisivas que muestran cómo el defensa del Real Madrid Sergio Ramos impactó contra Karius al principio de la segunda parte, cuando el partido iba todavía 0-0.
"En el momento de nuestra evaluación, los principales síntomas residuales y signos objetivos del señor Karius sugieren que sufrió una disfunción espacial visual que probablemente ocurrió inmediatamente después del suceso -que provocó la conmoción-. Es posible que tales déficits afecten al rendimiento", añaden los médicos, que no precisaron el momento en el que Karius sufrió la conmoción.
Síntomas de los que el cancerbero alemán, como recalcaron los doctores Zafonte y Herget en su comunicado, se recupera favorablemente. "El señor Karius ha mostrado una mejora significativa y constante desde que sufrió la conmoción y esperamos que se recupere completamente, basándonos en los resultados del examen. Esperamos que con tratamiento y siguiendo los protocolos de actividad prescritos continúe mejorando", concluye el comunicado.
