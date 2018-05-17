Luis Rubiales, elegido nuevo presidente de la Federación Española de Fútbol

Luis Manuel Rubiales se convirtió este jueves en presidente de la Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) al obtener mayoría absoluta en la primera votación de la Asamblea General, en la que se impuso al otro candidato, Juan Luis Larrea.
Ochenta votos para Rubiales, 56 para Larrea y un único voto en blanco refrendaron la confianza de la Asamblea en el expresidente de la Asociación de Futbolistas Españoles (AFE), cargo que abandonó el pasado noviembre para optar a convertirse en el máximo responsable federativo.
Rubiales (Las Palmas, 1977) relevará a Ángel María Villar como presidente de la Federación que éste dirigía desde julio de 1988 y completará el mandato que éste inició el 22 de mayo del año pasado y que terminará en el año 2020.
La votación, en el salón Luis Aragonés de la Ciudad del Fútbol, se prolongó durante dos horas y los únicos asambleístas que no acudieron fueron los futbolistas Iago Aspas y Pedro León. El escrutinio duró unos 25 minutos.
En mitad del aplauso de los asambleístas, Rubiales estrechó la mano de Juan Luis Larrea antes de dirigirse a la sala para agradecer el respaldo recibido una vez proclamado presidente.
La RFEF convocó elecciones a la presidencia el pasado 16 de marzo después de la destitución de Ángel María Villar por el Tribunal Administrativo del Deporte (TAD) al haber incumplido la normativa en los últimos comicios en los que había sido elegido para un octavo mandato consecutivo, el 22 de mayo de 2017.
