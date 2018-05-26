El Real Madrid ha hecho historia al sumar su decimotercer título de la Copa de Europa-Liga de Campeones, el tercero consecutivo bajo el actual formato, algo que ningún equipo había conseguido.
El galés Gareth Bale hizo dos de los tres goles de los blancos, el primero apenas unos minutos después de saltar al campo, una espectacular chilena desde la frontal del área a centro de Marcelo.
Tras una primera mitad en la que las lesiones de Mohamed Salah y Dani Carvajal marcaron la pauta, el Real Madrid impuso su pegada, sobre todo desde la salida de Bale, para convertirse en el primer equipo bajo el actual formato del torneo que logra tres títulos seguidos.
El francés Karim Benzema aprovechó un error del meta del Liverpool, el alemán Loris Karius, para adelantar al Real Madrid (m.51), pero el senegalés Sadio Mane igualó cuatro minutos después al aprovechar un balón que había cabeceado el croata Dejan Lovren a la salida de un córner.
Bale saltó al campo a los 61 minutos en lugar de Isco Alarcón. El galés se erigió en el gran protagonista. Al poco de entrar adelantó de nuevo al Real Madrid con una gran chilena a centro de Marcelo (m.64) y puso la puntilla con un disparo lejano que se le escapó a Karius (m.83).
El último conjunto que se ciñó tres años seguidos la corona continental fue, en la etapa anterior de la competición, el Bayern Múnich entre 1974 y 1976. El Ajax lo consiguió entre 1971 y 1973, y el Real Madrid es el que ostenta el récord de títulos seguidos al conseguir los cinco primeros de la historia, entre 1956 y 1960.
El Real Madrid es el rey de Europa con sus trece títulos, seis más que el Milan, y con cinco figuran su rival de Kiev, el Liverpool, junto al Bayern Múnich y al Barcelona.
España acumula dieciocho títulos gracias a los triunfos de Real Madrid y Barcelona. Sólo otros dos conjuntos españoles, Atlético de Madrid y Valencia, lograron alcanzar la final. Italia e Inglaterra han ganado doce.
