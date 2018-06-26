Público
Mireia Belmonte Mireia Belmonte entrega una medalla ante la falta de organización en los Juegos del Mediterráneo

Las tres ganadoras esperaban la llegada de la autoridad que les entregara el galardón cuando Belmonte, cansada de esperar, colocó el bronce a la nadadora portuguesa Diana Margarida Duares.

Mireia Belmonte colocando la medalla de bronce a su compañera - EFE

Mireia Belmonte demostró que es capaz de cualquier cosa que se proponga. La nadadora catalana, gran destacada con dos oros (200 estilos) y dos platas (200 mariposa), tomó las riendas durante la entrega de una de las medallas de los 400 libres de los Juegos del Mediterráneo que se celebraron el domingo en Tarragona. Las tres ganadoras esperaban la llegada de la autoridad que les entregara el galardón cuando Belmonte, cansada de esperar, colocó el bronce a la nadadora portuguesa Diana Margarida Duares. 

Segundos después, apareció la autoridad competente a la que esperaban y finalizó la ceremonia, colgándole la plata a la catalana y el oro a la italiana Simona Quadarella. 


