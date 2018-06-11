Muere el piloto Andreas Pérez, de 14 años, tras el accidente que sufrió en Montmeló

El joven Andreas P.M, de 14 años, que ayer sufrió un grave accidente en el Circuit Barcelona-Catalunya, ha fallecido este lunes debido a las graves lesiones que padeció, han confirmado en un comunicado los responsables del trazado catalán.
El joven piloto cayó en la curva números seis y fue arrollado por otros corredores, que le causaron graves lesiones. Tras el accidente, recibió atención médica en la pista y después fue trasladado en helicóptero al Hospital de Sant Pau (Barcelona), donde ha estado las últimas horas en la UCI.
Andreas P.M. participaba en la segunda manga de la categoría Moto3 del Campeonato del mundo júnior, que era la cuarta cita del campeonato de España de velocidad.
"A pesar de los grandes esfuerzos del personal médico del Circuito y posteriormente en el hospital, Andreas P.M. no ha podido superar las graves heridas y ha perdido la vida en la mañana de 11 de junio", reza el comunicado.
El joven piloto catalán había sido uno de los destacados en el Copa de Talentos Europeos del año pasado, con dos victorias y otros podios, finalizando la temporada en cuarta posición.
Este año, había ascendido a Moto3, en el Mundial Júnior, compitiendo con el equipo Reale Avintia Academy team.
