Mundial de Rusia El ejemplo de la presidenta de Croacia: paga sus viajes al Mundial y se descuenta el sueldo

Grabar-Kitarović ha disfrutado del Mundial como una aficionada más. Vio los partidos de Croacia desde la grada, vistió la camiseta de la selección, pagó sus billetes de avión y se descontó del sueldo los días no trabajados. 

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, actual presidenta croata y apasionada hincha de su selección. / @ale_padin

La presidenta del Gobierno de Croacia, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, ha vivido como una más los partidos que la selección nacional, finalista del Mundial de Rusia, ha disputado hasta ahora. Como apasionada del fútbol, ha acudido a ver casi todos los encuentros.

Pero no lo ha hecho desde el palco vip como otros mandatarios y jefes de estado. Disfrutó del Mundial desde la grada, vistiendo y luciendo la camiseta de la selección de Croacia, como una aficionada más. Animó al equipo y celebró los goles con euforia. 

Además, la también lideresa del partido de centroderecha Unión Democrática Croata pagó sus billetes de avión en clase turista de su propio bolsillo y ha descontado los días no trabajados de su sueldo como presidenta del Gobierno.

El único partido que la croata ha visto desde el palco de autoridades ha sido el de los cuartos de final, que enfrentó a Croacia contra Rusia. Se sentó al lado del presidente de la FIFA, Gianni Infantino. Eso sí, llevando la camiseta de la selección.

Sólo se perdió un encuentro, la semifinal. El motivo, la cumbre de la OTAN. Allí, coincidió con el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, y la primera ministra británica, Theresa May, a quienes les regaló camisetas de la selección de Croacia con sus nombres. 

Grabar-Kitarović asistirá a la final, en la que la selección croata se enfrentará a Francia el próximo domingo. Croacia se convirtió en finalista de un Mundial por primera vez en su historia el pasado miércoles tras vencer en la prórroga a Inglaterra. Y la presidenta no dudó en bajar a celebrarlo con los jugadores. 

