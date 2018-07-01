La Selección de fútbol de España ha sido eliminada del Mundial de Rusia tras perder en los penaltis (3-4) ante la anfitriona.
Los de Fernando Hierro trabaron un buen inicio de partido, poniéndose por delante con un gol tempranero en propia puerta del ruso Sergei Ignashevich. Sin embrago, una mano de Piqué dentro del área, tras un saque de esquina, provocó que Artem Dyuba pudiera empatar el encuentro desde el punto de panalti.
A partir de ese momento, la Selección no logró encontrar los huecos para penetrar la sólida defensa de Rusia. Tanto es así, que apenas se vieron ocasiones de gol. Así, con el partido cuesta arriba y los minutos pasando, la selección se vio, de pronto, sumergida en la prórroga.
Los minutos adicionales no sirvieron de mucho a los de Hierro, que rondaron la porteria de Akinféev sin encontrar suerte. Con un penalti sin señalar -con la confirmación del VAR- España se fue, para sorpresa de los aficionados, a los penaltis.
El equipo nacional no tuvo suerte desde los once metros, en tanto que Iago Aspas y Koke se toparon con los guantes del portero ruso. Los anfitriones, por su parte, llevaron el cuero a la red en todos sus lanzamientos.
La derrota de España se suma a las sorpresas de este mundial atípico que, antes de empezar ya se hacía raro por las ausencias de conjuntos históricos como Holanda, Italia o Chile. Además, la marcha de la Selección viene unos días después de que la vigente campeona del mundo, Alemania, cayera eliminada en la fase de grupos ante una sorprendente Corea del Sur.
