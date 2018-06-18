Público
Público

Mundial de Rusia La FIFA abre un procedimiento contra la Federación Mexicana por cánticos homófobos contra Neuer 

Los hinchas entonaron consignas ofensivas cada vez que sacaba de puerta el guardameta germano durante el pasado encuentro entre México y Alemania.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
17/06/2018.- El portero de Alemania Manuel Neuer durante el encuentro frente a México. EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

El portero de Alemania Manuel Neuer durante el encuentro frente a México. EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

La FIFA ha abierto un procedimiento disciplinario contra la Federación mexicana por los cánticos homófobos de sus aficionados durante el encuentro de la primera jornada del grupo F que disputó el "Tri" frente a Alemania, en el estadio Luzhnikí de Moscú, informó al Federación Internacional.

Durante este encuentro, en el que México logró una histórica primera victoria en partido oficial sobre los alemanes (1-0), los aficionados del "Tri" entonaron consignas homófobas cada vez que sacaba de puerta el guardameta germano Manuel Neuer.

La FIFA anunció este domingo su intención de investigar los cánticos entonados por la afición mexicana. "Estamos recopilando diferentes informes y la potencial evidencia sobre este asunto, incluido el del observador contra la discriminación que estuvo presente en el partido, como parte del sistema de control antidiscriminatorio de la FIFA", reconoció en un comunicado.

La Federación Mexicana ya ha sido multada en otras ocasiones por este motivo.

Etiquetas