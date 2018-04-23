Nadal: "No concibo pitar ni un himno, ni a un rival ni a nadie"

El número uno del mundo, el mallorquín Rafael Nadal, dijo "respetar" los pitos que parte de la afición culé dedicó al himno de España durante la final de la Copa del Rey, pero añadió que, por su forma de ser, no concibe silbar a nadie. "La verdad es que escuché poco los pitos, porque vi la final en Montecarlo pero, por mi forma de ver la vida, yo soy partidario del respeto ante todo. No concibo ni pitar a un rival ni a nadie", afirmó en las instalaciones del RCT Barcelona-1899, donde esta semana disputará el Barcelona Open BancSabadell-Trofeo Conde de Godó.
Nadal dijo que tampoco entiende "la gente que va a un estadio de fútbol a pitar a su propio equipo, porque juega mal" y a los aficionados que silban cuando suena el himno de un país: "No concibo que, por ejemplo, el otro día en la Davis, la plaza de toros de Valencia hubiera pitado el himno alemán". "Yo lo entiendo así, pero cada uno tiene su forma de ver las cosas y es respetable también. La mía es respetar el sentimiento de todo el mundo, también el de la gente que pita, pero no lo comparto", concluyó.
El diez veces campeón del Roland Garros, que este domingo conquistó su undécimo torneo de Montecarlo, también se refirió al protagonista de la final de la Copa del Rey, el centrocampista del Barcelona Andrés Iniesta, que firmó la que puede ser una de sus últimas exhibiciones como azulgrana, pues próximamente podría anunciar que deja el fútbol español para probar una última aventura en China.
"Realmente da pena no poderlo disfrutar cada fin de semana. Si finalmente se va, tiene todo mi apoyo y evidentemente le deseo que sea muy feliz en su nueva etapa", comentó Nadal antes deshacerse en elogios hacia el jugador albaceteño. "Iniesta nos ha hecho disfrutar del deporte desde el respeto, la humildad y la naturalidad. Nos ha transmitido sus valores y es un modelo positivo para la juventud y la sociedad en general", subrayó.
