La Policía detiene a seis destacados atletas en una operación contra el dopaje deportivo

Entre los arrestados hay algún campeón de España. 

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional. - EFE

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a seis atletas profesionales, alguno campeón de España, en una operación contra el dopaje deportivo, en la que se han intervenido medicamentos como hormonas del crecimiento, testosterona, vitaminas inyectables o material para autotransfusiones de sangre.

La operación Relevo ha sido desarrollada por agentes de la Brigada Central de Delincuencia especializada de la Policía Nacional. Su comisaria jefe y el director de la Agencia Española de Protección de la Salud en el Deporte darán cuenta esta mañana en rueda de prensa de los detalles de las investigaciones.

Fuentes policiales han avanzado que hay seis detenidos en Madrid, Valencia y Calatayud (Zaragoza), entre ellos destacados atletas de media y larga distancia y que alguno ha sido campeón de España.

