Público
Público

Real Madrid Zidane dimite como entrenador del Real Madrid

El entrenador blanco ha anunciado este jueves por sorpresa su marcha como técnico blanco, unos días después de lograr su tercera Champions consecutiva

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Zidane, durante la rueda de prensa. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Zidane, durante la rueda de prensa. REUTERS/Juan Medina

El entrenador del Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, ha anunciado este jueves por sorpresa su marcha como técnico blanco, unos días después de lograr su tercera Champions consecutiva.

"Creo que este equipo necesita seguir ganando, y para eso necesita un cambio. Otro discurso y otra metodología de trabajo", ha dicho el francés en una rueda de prensa en el Santiago Bernabéu.

"Ha sido una decisión totalmente inesperada. Hoy es un día triste", ha afirmado el presidente del club, Florentino Pérez.

El exjugador había llegado al cargo en enero de 2016 como sustitución del destituido Rafa Benítez y en su primer año logró conquistar la primera de las tres Liga de Campeones consecutivos de la entidad. Al año siguiente, logró el doblete Champions-Liga y firmó el histórico repóker de títulos en 2017, y en este último volvió a llevar al equipo a la conquista de su decimotercera Copa de Europa ante el Liverpool.

Florentino Pérez, durante la rueda de prensa. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Florentino Pérez, durante la rueda de prensa. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Además de estas tres orejonas y de LaLiga Santander de 2016-2017, el bagaje de Zidane en sus dos años y medio en el Real Madrid se completa con dos Mundiales de Clubes, dos Supercopas de Europa y una Supercopa de España.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas