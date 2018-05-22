El guardameta español Pepe Reina (Nápoles) y los defensas Paolo Cannavaro (Sassuaolo) y Salvatore Aronica, han sido denunciados ante la Comisión de Disciplinaria de la Federación Italia de Fútbol por haber presuntamente frecuentado personas vinculadas a la Camorra (mafia napolitana), informaron el lunes medios italianos.
Las acusaciones se basan en las indagaciones que está realizando la Dirección Antimafia de Nápoles, la cual ha pasado la información recabada a la Federación Italiana de Fútbol, que había abierto una investigación.
Asimismo también habrían sido denunciados por los mismos hechos los clubes a las que pertenecen actualmente los jugadores, el Napoles, Sassuolo y Palermo, por responsabilidad directa.
Según explica en su página Web el diario Gazzetta dello Sport, en el caso de Reina, actualmente portero del Nápoles, las acusaciones son de haber mantenido "inapropiadamente relaciones de amistad" con Gabriele Esposito, ya condenado por delitos de criminalidad organizada, y sus dos hermanos, Francesco y Giuseppe, propietarios de una agencia de apuestas Eurobet.
Estas relaciones de amistad, apunta el diario milanés, se habrían concretado en "vacaciones, intercambio de cortesía (disponibilidad del uso de automóviles de gran cilindrada propiedad de Gabriele Esposito y acceso al área restringida del estadio San Paolo durante los partidos)".
En el caso de Cannavaro, jugador hasta 2014 del Nápoles y en el Sassuolo desde febrero de 2015, éste mantuvo relaciones de amistad desde 2009 y con Gabriele Esposito y sus dos hermanos.
Entre las acusaciones se encuentra que Cannavaro intentó vender a través de estas personas un reloj del valor de 400.000 euros "de dudosa procedencia", agregan los medios.
Otra de las acusaciones a Cannavaro es la de haber intentado obtener billetes por parte del Nápoles para personas vinculadas con el clan camorrista Lo Russo y haber mentido sobre sus datos para evitar controles, así como de haber prestado a Gabriele Esposito su tarjeta de crédito para actividades ilegales.
El defensor Aronica, futbolista del Nápoles desde septiembre de 2008 al 2 de enero 2013 y del Palermo desde el 3 de enero al 15 de enero de 2015, está acusado igualmente de haber frecuentado estas personas.
También han sido denunciados algunos dirigente del Nápoles, como Giovanni Paolo De Matteis, Luigi Cassano y Alessandro Forisamo, por haber proporcionado entradas a las citadas personas.
