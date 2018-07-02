Público
Los jugadores de la selección española tras perder en la tanda de penaltis durante el partido España-Rusia. EFE

La Selección de fútbol de España ha sido eliminada del Mundial de Rusia tras perder en los penaltis (3-4) ante la anfitriona.

Los de Fernando Hierro comenzaron bien con un un gol tempranero en propia puerta del ruso Sergei Ignashevich. Sin embrago, una mano de Piqué dentro del área, tras un saque de esquina, provocó que Artem Dyuba pudiera empatar el encuentro desde el punto de penalti. El desenlace final, ya en los penaltis, pondría la puntilla a La Roja .

