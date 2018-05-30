Este sábado se disputa en el estadio Romano de Mérida, Badajoz, la final de la 37ª edición de Copa de la Reina de fútbol femenino. En ella se enfrentarán por el título el FC Barcelona y al Atlético de Madrid. Solemos ver la Familia Real en multitud de eventos futbolísticos, sin embargo, no en este y así lo recoge Marca.
Desde que llegó al trono en 2014, el rey Felipe VI, e incluso acompañado de la reina Letizia, se persona en cada final de la Copa del Rey, la última el pasado mes de abril en el Wanda Metropolitano. Pero no en la del fútbol femenino. Ni él ni su mujer. Ni su antecesora, la reina Sofía, a la que honra dicho título.
En la agenda pública de los reyes no hay rastro de una cita en Mérida. Está limpia en cuanto al apoyo a la igualdad se refiere. No acudiendo a la final de la Copa de la Reina, evidencian el poco reconocimiento que se le presta al fútbol femenino en comparación con el masculino.
La presencia del rey en la final copera de fútbol masculino es protagonista. Es en honor a su figura como monarca y es quien entrega el trofeo al equipo vencedor. Por el contrario, el funcionamiento no es el mismo en la final de la competición femenina.
La Copa de la Reina es una competición que nació en 1983 en honor a doña Sofía. Pero nunca ha ido a presenciar alguno de los encuentros en toda su historia. Lo más cerca que estuvo de las futbolistas fue en la recepción en el Palacio de la Zarzuela al FC Barcelona tras proclamarse campeón en junio de 2013.
Las finalistas son -como en cualquier eliminatoria- las mejores de los 11 partidos diputados. En este caso, las mejores de los ocho equipos clasificados de la Primera División Femenina de la temporada 2017-18. Y defienden el mismo escudo que Messi o Griezmann, pero con la mitad de visibilidad, sueldo y relevancia.
