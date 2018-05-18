Ronaldo ofrece 14 millones a Hacienda

Cristiano Ronaldo ha trasladado por primera vez una propuesta formal a la Agencia Tributaria, El delantero del Real Madrid ofrece pagar la cifra total de 14 millones de euros y declararse culpable de los cuatro delitos fiscales de los que le acusa para cerrar su caso. Según informa este viernes El Mundo, el Fisco está analizando la oferta.
El jugador sólo accedería al pago de tal cantidad y al reconocimiento de los delitos fiscales si Hacienda se compromete a rebajar sus pretensiones económicas prácticamente a la mitad. Pagará los 14 millones siempre y cuando supongan la totalidad tanto el fraude que se le atribuye como de la sanción.
A Ronaldo se le atribuye un fraude de 14,7 millones de euros entre los ejercicios 2011 y 2014 en la tributación de sus derechos de imagen. Cristiano desvió a un paraíso fiscal al menos 150 millones para ocultar ingresos y se hizo público tras la investigación de Football Leaks.
Sin embargo, en el caso de no materializarse el acuerdo entre ambas partes, la cantidad reclamada al jugador si acabara siendo condenado puede dispararse. Hacienda podría pedirle hasta el séxtuplo de lo defraudado, es decir, la cifra podría alcanzar los 100 millones de euros.
Pero esta no es la primera negociación entre el Fisco y el jugador. Hace unos meses, Ronaldo ofreció una cantidad pero Hacienda lo rechazó y mantuvo la vía penal.
El delantero siempre ha negado su participación en el fraude fiscal y los delitos que se le imputan, del mismo modo que sus abogados han rechazado que vaya a pagar cualquier cifra al Fisco para cerrar la causa.
