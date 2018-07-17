Los "héroes" croatas del fútbol Luka Modric e Iván Rakitic, y el resto de la selección subcampeona del Mundial de Rusia afrontan este martes críticas por haberse paseado con un controvertido un cantautor de tendencias filonazis.
Hasta esta mañana, 55.324 participantes de una encuesta online lanzada anoche por el portal index.hr consideraron incorrecto el comportamiento de los futbolistas al viajar por Zagreb con el cantautor Marko Perkovic "Thompson" en un autobús abierto.
Según el sondeo, que seguía en curso este martes, la cifra de quienes rechazan esa actitud supone el 65 % del total de encuestados.
"Thompson" es considerado proclive a quienes defienden el movimiento fascista "ustasha" que entre 1941 y 1945 gobernó el "Estado Independiente Croata", títere de Adolf Hitler, que practicó las mismas políticas antisemitas y racistas que el régimen nazi, incluida la construcción de campos de exterminio.
Si bien el músico niega ser un nostálgico de ese régimen criminal, lo cierto es que suele iniciar sus conciertos con el saludo típico de los "ustashas" ("Listos para la patria") y entre sus seguidores se cuentan jóvenes con las insignias del movimiento.
Tras ser recibidos ayer por más de medio millón de conciudadanos eufóricos, el equipo nacional croata que perdió el domingo ante Francia la final del Mundial 2018 se paseó por la capital con el cantautor.
Por la red social twitter salió una foto de Rakitic abrazado con Thompson, al que Modric le pidió que cantase una canción al final del festejo en la céntrica plaza an Jelacic, informa este martes el citado portal.
"Thompson" trata de justificar su comportamiento diciendo que el saludo mencionado fue usado en siglos anteriores y que es la policía la que debe intervenir contra jóvenes que llevan las insignias del movimiento ustasha en sus conciertos.
Sus canciones patrióticas llegaron a ser populares especialmente durante la guerra de independencia croata contra las fuerzas serbias, en la que él también participó.
