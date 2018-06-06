La selección de fútbol de Argentina cancela el partido amistoso con Israel tras las protestas palestinas

Hugo Moyano, vicepresidente segundo de la Asociación del Fútbol Argentino (AFA), anunció este martes que se suspendió el amistoso que iban a jugar la Albiceleste e Israel en Jerusalén este sábado. La AFA todavía no anunció oficialmente la suspensión.

Distintas organizaciones se manifestaron en contra de este amistoso tanto en Argentina como en España, donde se entrena la Albiceleste a la espera del Mundial de Rusia, que se jugará del 14 de junio al 15 de julio.

"Me parece bien que se haya suspendido el partido de la Argentina con Israel. Se ha hecho lo correcto, no valía la pena. Lo que pasa en esos lugares, donde matan tanta gente, como ser humano no se puede aceptar de ninguna manera. Las familias de los jugadores estaban sufriendo por las amenazas", dijo Moyano a Radio 10 en medio de los rumores que daban por cancelado el partido.

Horas antes de conocerse la noticia de la suspensión, la ministra de Seguridad de Argentina, Patricia Bullrich, dijo en rueda de prensa que "no se puede mezclar" el amistoso con el conflicto que ese país mantiene con Palestina.

"La selección argentina puede jugar en cualquier parte del mundo, no se puede impedir un juego deportivo. No tiene nada que ver con nada, no tienen que ofenderse los palestinos. Como Estado reconocemos al Estado palestino, esto no tiene nada que ver con donde juega la selección", añadió.

Palestina se lo agradece



"Venir a Jerusalén en este momento en el que todo el mundo está enfadado con lo que ha hecho (Donald) Trump (trasladar a la ciudad la Embajada de EE.UU. de Tel Aviv) es muy grave", dijo este martes la directora del Departamento Internacional de la Federación Palestina de Fútbol, Susan Shalabi.

La Asociación de Fútbol de Palestina agradeció en declaraciones la cancelación del amistoso entre Argentina e Israel previsto para el próximo sábado en Jerusalén. "He de decir que tiene mucho mérito que el equipo argentino haya decidido no prestarse para convertirse en una herramienta política", aseguró, satisfecha Shalabi.



Para Shalabi, este es "un buen ejemplo de separación de política y deporte y de cómo no permitir a los políticos imponer su agenda". "Es algo por lo que les tenemos que agradecer a los argentinos", aseguró. Las declaraciones se produjeron minutos después de que varios medios locales diesen la noticia.



