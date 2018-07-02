Público
Tarragona 2018 Más de la mitad de las medallas españolas en los Juegos Mediterráneos tienen nombre de mujer

El equipo español, formado por 179 mujeres y 219 hombres, ha obtenido 122 preseas en total. 

Las españolas Belén Corro(i) y Paula Soria (d) muestran su alegría tras ganar la medalla de oro en la final España-Francia de voley playa celebrada el pasado sábado en Tarragona.EFE/Javier Cebollada

España ha cerrado este domingo los XVIII Juegos Mediterráneos con 122 medallas. Más de la mitad de las preseas, el 57%, las han conseguido las deportistas, que eran 179 frente a 219 hombres.

Las cifras: 17 oros, 24 platas y 30 bronces. En total, 71 medallas que han ayudado a que España termine segunda en el medallero de Tarragona 2018, por detrás de Italia. 

Por otra parte, los deportistas españoles han conseguido 21 oros, 16 medallas de plata y 14 de bronce —51 en total— en unos Juegos Mediterráneos que, lejos de exaltar las virtudes de Barcelona '92, han evidenciado fallos organizativos y el desinterés de los aficionados.

En este sentido, la falta de presupuesto y la crisis política que originó el desafío independentista provocaron que la competición tuviera que posponerse hasta el verano. Esta circunstancia ocasionó que los juegos coincidiesen con el Mundial de Rusia, un duro competidor que los ha desplazado a un segundo plano en las agendas informativas.

