España ha cerrado este domingo los XVIII Juegos Mediterráneos con 122 medallas. Más de la mitad de las preseas, el 57%, las han conseguido las deportistas, que eran 179 frente a 219 hombres.
Las cifras: 17 oros, 24 platas y 30 bronces. En total, 71 medallas que han ayudado a que España termine segunda en el medallero de Tarragona 2018, por detrás de Italia.
Por otra parte, los deportistas españoles han conseguido 21 oros, 16 medallas de plata y 14 de bronce —51 en total— en unos Juegos Mediterráneos que, lejos de exaltar las virtudes de Barcelona '92, han evidenciado fallos organizativos y el desinterés de los aficionados.
En este sentido, la falta de presupuesto y la crisis política que originó el desafío independentista provocaron que la competición tuviera que posponerse hasta el verano. Esta circunstancia ocasionó que los juegos coincidiesen con el Mundial de Rusia, un duro competidor que los ha desplazado a un segundo plano en las agendas informativas.
