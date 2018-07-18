Diez meses después de que los relatos de abusos inundaran las redes tras las denuncias de agresión sexual contra el productor estadounidense Harvey Weinstein, decenas de mujeres en Francia han recurrido de nuevo a Twitter para reflejar el abuso sufrido durante la final del Mundial.
La etiqueta #Metoofoot ha agrupado las denuncias de quienes aseguran haber sufrido tocamientos indeseados en plena celebración de la victoria de Francia contra Croacia (4-2) el pasado domingo, que sacó a las calles a decenas de miles de ciudadanos en un ambiente de euforia colectiva.
So France won the #WorldCup. And supporters find that a good reason t— Laura (@SMGLover1996) 18 de julio de 2018
To rape people? Are you freaking serieus? A lot of woman are coming with their stories right now on twitter. You guys are disgusting.
I can't believe this #MetooFoot
Algunas afectadas dicen haber sido besadas contra su voluntad y otras sostienen que les tocaron los senos o la entrepierna mientras ellas intentaban zafarse de los acosadores, que, según su relato, justificaban su comportamiento alegando que los "Bleus" habían ganado y había que celebrarlo.
El prefecto de Policía de París, Michel Delpuech, instó hoy en la emisora Europe 1 a las presuntas víctimas a que acudan a la comisaría a interponer una denuncia, porque las numerosas quejas volcadas en las redes no se han traducido en demandas oficiales.
Fuentes del Ministerio del Interior admitieron en el diario L'Express que la posibilidad de localizar a los autores son "escasas", pero recalcaron que si no hay una demanda directamente son "nulas".
