Violencia machista Francesas denuncian en Twitter abuso sexual durante la final del Mundial

El prefecto de Policía de París insta a las presuntas víctimas a que acudan a la comisaría a interponer una denuncia ya que las numerosas quejas no se han traducido en demandas oficiales. 

La posibilidad de localizar a los autores son nulas en caso de que no haya demanda. AFP Photo/Zakaria Abdelkafi

Diez meses después de que los relatos de abusos inundaran las redes tras las denuncias de agresión sexual contra el productor estadounidense Harvey Weinstein, decenas de mujeres en Francia han recurrido de nuevo a Twitter para reflejar el abuso sufrido durante la final del Mundial.

La etiqueta #Metoofoot ha agrupado las denuncias de quienes aseguran haber sufrido tocamientos indeseados en plena celebración de la victoria de Francia contra Croacia (4-2) el pasado domingo, que sacó a las calles a decenas de miles de ciudadanos en un ambiente de euforia colectiva.

Algunas afectadas dicen haber sido besadas contra su voluntad y otras sostienen que les tocaron los senos o la entrepierna mientras ellas intentaban zafarse de los acosadores, que, según su relato, justificaban su comportamiento alegando que los "Bleus" habían ganado y había que celebrarlo.

El prefecto de Policía de París,  Michel Delpuech, instó hoy en la emisora Europe 1 a las presuntas víctimas a que acudan a la comisaría a interponer una denuncia, porque las numerosas quejas volcadas en las redes no se han traducido en demandas oficiales.

Fuentes del Ministerio del Interior admitieron en el diario L'Express que la posibilidad de localizar a los autores son "escasas", pero recalcaron que si no hay una demanda directamente son "nulas". 

