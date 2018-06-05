Unas 2.000 ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre viviendas habituales en el primer trimestre

El número de ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre viviendas habituales se situó en 2.027 en el primer trimestre, cifra un 3,6% inferior a la del trimestre anterior y un 53,3% por debajo de la del mismo periodo de 2017, según la estadística de ejecuciones hipotecarias publicada este martes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
El objetivo principal de esta estadística es ofrecer trimestralmente el número de certificaciones de ejecuciones hipotecarias iniciadas e inscritas en los Registros de la Propiedad durante el trimestre de referencia. Estadística recuerda que no todas las ejecuciones de hipoteca terminan con el lanzamiento (desahucio) de sus propietarios.
En el primer trimestre se iniciaron 14.183 ejecuciones hipotecarias, un 14,7% más que en el trimestre anterior y un 17,8% menos en tasa interanual. De ellas, 13.428 afectaron a fincas urbanas (donde se incluyen las viviendas) y 755 a fincas rústicas.
Las ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre fincas urbanas aumentaron un 12,9% en relación al trimestre anterior, pero bajaron un 18,2% respecto al primer trimestre de 2017. Dentro de las fincas urbanas, 6.699 ejecuciones correspondieron a viviendas, un 4,6% más en tasa intertrimestral y un 27,1% menos en términos interanuales.
Y dentro de las viviendas, las ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre viviendas de personas físicas sumaron 2.638 en el primer trimestre, lo que supone un descenso del 7,4% respecto al trimestre anterior y del 53% respecto a un año antes. De ellas, 2.027 son viviendas habituales de personas físicas y 611 no son residencia habitual de los propietarios.
Por su parte, las ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre viviendas de personas jurídicas totalizaron 4.061 entre enero y marzo, un 14,2% más que en el trimestre anterior y un 13,6% más que en el mismo periodo de 2017.
Según el INE, sólo el 0,01% de las viviendas familiares existentes en España (18.545.900) iniciaron una ejecución hipotecaria durante el primer trimestre de este año.
Las ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre viviendas concentraron el 47,2% del total de ejecuciones hipotecarias en el primer trimestre de este año.
El 14,3% del total de ejecuciones hipotecarias fueron viviendas habituales de personas físicas, el 28,6% correspondió a viviendas de personas jurídicas y el 4,3% a otras viviendas de personas físicas.
Por su parte, las ejecuciones hipotecarias de otras fincas urbanas (locales, garajes, oficinas, trasteros, naves, edificios destinados a viviendas, otros edificios y aprovechamientos urbanísticos) representaron el 41,1% del total.
El 16,9% de las ejecuciones hipotecarias en el primer trimestre fueron sobre viviendas nuevas y el 83,1% sobre usadas. Asimismo, el número de ejecuciones hipotecarias sobre viviendas nuevas disminuyó un 3,3% en tasa anual (-8,7% en tasa intertrimestral) y el de usadas bajó un 30,6% en relación al mismo trimestre de 2017, pero subió un 7,8% respecto al trimestre anterior.
Por comunidades autónomas, Andalucía lideró las ejecuciones sobre viviendas en el primer trimestre, con un total de 1.358, seguida de Catalunya (1.336) y Comunidad Valenciana (1.240). En el lado opuesto se situaron Navarra (33), País Vasco (36) y Galicia (90).
Sobre el total de fincas, Comunidad Valenciana encabezó el número de ejecuciones hipotecarias, con 2.812, seguida de Cataluña (2.688) y Andalucía (2.453). Por su parte, País Vasco (120), Navarra (124) y Baleares (208) registraron el menor número.
