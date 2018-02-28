La firma de nuevas hipotecas para la compra de una vivienda creció el 9,7% en 2017 y alcanzó los 310.096 contratos, con lo que cerró su cuarto año consecutivo al alza después de caer ininterrumpidamente en los siete años anteriores, desde el inicio de la crisis.
Según los datos provisionales publicados por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), el valor de todas las hipotecas nuevas constituidas en 2017 sumó 36.190,97 millones de euros, un 16,6% más que el año anterior, en tanto que su importe medio creció un 6,3% y alcanzó los 116.709 euros.
Sólo en diciembre de 2017 se constituyeron 20.681 nuevos contratos hipotecarios para adquirir una vivienda en España, una cifra "similar" a la correspondiente al mismo mes de 2016 y casi un 17% inferior a la de noviembre, añade el INE.
A cierre de 2017, las entidades financieras habían prestado en total 60.691 millones de euros en hipotecas para cualquier fin (el 13,2% más), de los que 58.178 millones eran para financiar la compra de fincas urbanas (el 14,4% más) y otros 2.513,5 millones, para adquirir fincas rústicas (el 9,1% menos).
El tipo de interés medio que las entidades financieras aplicaron al inicio a las hipotecas para la compra de vivienda fue del 2,73% en diciembre, un 13,5% inferior al de un año antes, en tanto que para el total de fincas, el interés fue del 2,65% (un 15,6% inferior) y el plazo medio, de 22 años.
El porcentaje de hipotecas que se contrataron a interés fijo se situaba en el 37,5% del total de las destinadas a la compra de una vivienda a cierre del ejercicio, en tanto que para cualquier fin, el porcentaje era algo inferior, del 35,2%.
En todo el año, el número de hipotecas con cambios en sus condiciones que se inscribieron en los registros de la propiedad bajó el 35,2% interanual y quedó situado en 89.523 contratos.
Las comunidades autónomas en las que se firmaron más hipotecas sobre viviendas en el conjunto del año 2017 fueron Andalucía, con 60.240 y de ellas 3.997 sólo en diciembre, seguida de la Comunidad de Madrid, con 56.644 en todo el año y 3.764 en el último mes del año, y Cataluña, con un total de 49.918 y 2.977 en diciembre.
El número de hipotecas sobre viviendas creció en todas las comunidades autónomas en 2017, encabezadas por La Rioja, con un 18,4%; Comunidad de Madrid, con un 16,6 % y Principado de Asturias, con un 12,4%.
Por el contrario, las comunidades en las que crecieron menos las hipotecas en 2017 fueron Aragón, con un 0,5%; Navarra, con un 0,7 % y Extremadura, con un 2%.
En cuanto al capital prestado, la lista la encabezan Madrid, con 9.287,1 millones de euros en todo el año; Catalunya (6.893,6 millones) y Andalucía (5.898,3 millones).
