Abu Dabi sacará a bolsa el 30% de Cepsa

Mubadala Investment, el brazo inversor de Abu Dabi, está preparando la salida a bolsa del 30% de Cepsa tras detectar poco apetito entre los grandes fondos para la venta de un paquete en la petrolera española, informó el miércoles el diario El Confidencial.
Abu Dabi, que ya había confirmado en marzo que estudiaba una desinversión total en Cepsa, mediante una venta total o parcial que incluía un posible regreso al parqué, reiteró el miércoles al igual que Cepsa que está trabajando en una serie de opciones para diversificar la base de accionistas de la petrolera.
El diario, que citó fuentes cercanas a la operación, dijo que el poco interés de los fondos con capacidad de acometer la compra de la participación, que estima en más de 3.000 millones de euros, apunta a que Cepsa volverá a cotizar antes de que finalice 2018.
Una fuente conocedora de la información dijo a Reuters a finales de abril que el proceso no se ejecutará hasta después del verano y que, pese a que se está sondeando el mercado en busca de inversores industriales, lo más probable es que se coloque una participación de entre el 25% y el 40% en el mercado.
Abu Dabi sacó a Cepsa del parqué madrileño en 2011 tras comprar un 50% de la francesa Total, una operación que valoró el conjunto de la petrolera dirigida por Pedro Miró en unos 8.000 millones de euros.
