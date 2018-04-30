AccorHotels compra la cadena suiza Mövenpick por 482 millones

AccorHotels ha firmado un acuerdo con Mövenpick Holding y Kingdom Holding para la adquisición de la cadena hotelera Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts por 560 millones francos suizos (482 millones de euros), operación que está pendiente de la aprobación de los reguladores, y que espera finalizar "en la segunda mitad de 2018".
Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts opera actualmente 84 hoteles en 27 países, superando las 20.000 habitaciones. La cadena, de origen suizo y fundada en 1973, planea abrir otros 42 establecimientos hasta 2021, añadiendo otras 11.000 habitaciones. En total, la compañía cuenta con más de 16.000 trabajadores en todo el mundo.
El presidente y consejero delegado de AccorHotels, Sébastien Bazin, aseguró que esta adquisición servirá para "consolidar" el liderazgo del grupo galo en Europa, además de acelerar su crecimiento en mercados emergentes, en particular en Oriente Medio, África y Asia-Pacífico. Además, ha subrayado que la cadena suiza se "beneficiará" particularmente de los canales de distribución del grupo francés.
AccorHotels ha adelantado que la transacción tendrá un "impacto" positivo en sus ingresos en cuanto se apruebe la compra e integren la oferta de Mövenpick en sus resultados. Con esta adquisición, el grupo galo consolida aún más su posición en Europa y en Oriente Medio y acelera su crecimiento, especialmente en regiones clave, donde cuenta con presencia desde hace muchos años, como África y Asia.
Entre otras adquisiciones de Bazin, que llegó al cargo en 2013, figuran la cadena con sede en Toronto Fairmont Raffles Hotels International, propietaria del hotel Savoy de Londres, el Plaza de Nueva York y el Raffles en Singapur.
AccorHotels dijo que el acuerdo se sumaría a los beneficios del grupo desde el primer año y espera que se cierre en la segunda mitad del año.
