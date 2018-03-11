ACS logra la luz verde de la CNMV a su OPA por Abertis

La CNMV autorizó este lunes la oferta de la constructora alemana Hochtief, filial de ACS, sobre la concesionaria Abertis, después de hacer lo propio hace meses con la de la italiana Atlantia para hacerse con la concesionaria catalana.
El regulador considera que la oferta de Hochtief, que se estructura en efectivo y acciones y está ajustada en precio al dividendo propuesto por la concesional española, cumple "las normas vigentes" por la ley de opas.
El plazo de aceptación de las opas, de 30 días naturales, comenzará a correr a partir del día siguiente a la publicación de Hochtief de su anuncio preceptivo. La CNMV dijo que informará del inicio y fin de los plazos concretos en su sitio web.
La autorización de la CNMV era el último escollo regulatorio pendiente y abre la puerta a que la italiana Atlantia pueda elevar su oferta por la concesionaria española.
Sin embargo, las dos competidoras reconocieron la semana pasada que negocian repartirse Abertis para evitar una guerra de opas.
Folleto de Hochtief
En su oferta por Abertis, la filial alemana de ACS, Hochtief, señala que vendería Hispasat y una parte de Cellnex en el hipotético caso de que progresase su opa en solitario. El folleto está fechado el 8 de marzo pasado, el mismo día que se conoció que Atlantia y ACS estaban negociando entre ellos sobre la opa de Abertis, sin dar más detalles.
La aprobación del folleto de Hochtief da inicio al plazo de aceptación de 30 días que, sin embargo, podría verse interrumpido si prosperan las negociaciones entre los dos grupos y uno de los dos decide retirar su oferta para lanzar una opa conjunta o un acuerdo de gestión del grupo español.
