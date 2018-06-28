Público
Adif Ábalos designa a Isabel Pardo de Vera presidenta de Adif

Será así la primera mujer al frente de la empresa pública promotora y gestora de las infraestructuras ferroviarias

Imagen de archivo de un tren AVE / EFE

El Ministerio de Fomento ha nombrado nueva presidenta de Adif a Isabel Pardo de Vera Posada, actual directiva de la compañía pública que sustituirá en el cargo a Juan Bravo, según confirmaron a Europa Press en fuentes del Departamento.

Pardo será así la primera mujer al frente de la empresa pública promotora y gestora de las infraestructuras ferroviarias, una de las que más volumen de inversión pública gestionan en el país, desde su constitución en 2005. Su nombramiento se aprobará mañana viernes en el Consejo de Ministros, tal como avanza el diario Cinco Días en su edición de este jueves.

Isabel Pardo es ingeniería de Caminos de formación y forma parte de Adif desde hace una década, desde que en 2007 logró una plaza a través de una oferta de empleo público.

Desde hace dos años ocupaba el puesto de directora general de Explotación y Construcción de Adif, una de las siete direcciones generales de la empresa, si bien con anterioridad ocupó distintos puestos directivos como gerente de la línea AVE a Galicia, como jefe de infraestructuras y directora de obras también de este corredor.

