Aena negocia hacerse con el 100% del aeropuerto londinense de Luton

El gestor de aeropuertos Aena , dueño del 51% del capital del aeródromo británico de Luton, negocia hacerse con el 49% restante en manos del fondo de inversión Ardian, por el que podría desembolsar entorno a 325 millones.
Aena, que compró junto con la aseguradora francesa Axa el aeropuerto británico en 2013 por 508 millones de euros, tiene una opción de compra sobre este 49% restante ahora en manos del fondo de inversión francés.
De acuerdo con las estimaciones del equipo de análisis económico de Bankinter podría tratarse de una inversión cercana a los 325 millones de euros, aunque un alargamiento reciente de la concesión hasta 2031 y acuerdos con algunas aerolíneas como easyJet podrían justificar un precio algo más elevado.
En 2017, el aeropuerto británico generó unos ingresos de 205 millones de euros y un EBITDA de 58,7 millones de euros, que Aena pasaría a consolidar al 100%. Esto supondría unos ingresos adicionales de 100 millones de euros (un 2,5% de los ingresos totales del grupo) y un Ebitda adicional de 29 millones de euros (un 1,2% del total).
Fuentes de Aena no quisieron hacer comentarios sobre la información, aunque la compañía viene exponiendo hace tiempo su interés en crecer fuera de España. En cualquier caso, desde Aena recordaron que, en el supuesto de que Ardian quisiera vender su participación del 49%, el gestor aeroportuario español tiene derecho preferente de adquisición.
El beneficio neto del gestor aeroportuario al cierre de 2017 se elevó un 5,8% hasta alcanzar los 1.232 millones de euros. Como consecuencia de ello el consejo de administración de Aena acordó proponer en junta de accionistas el pago de un dividendo de 6,5 euros brutos, lo que supone distribuir el 80% del beneficio neto del ejercicio. Este dividendo supone un incremento del 69,7% frente al abonado el pasado año (3,83 euros brutos por título).
