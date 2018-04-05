Aena rechaza ejercer su derecho de compra sobre el 49% del aeropuerto de Luton

El gestor de aeropuertos españoles Aena , dueño del 51% del capital del aeródromo británico de Luton, rechazó el jueves hacerse con el 49% restante del aeropuerto en manos del fondo francés de inversión Ardian.
En un hecho relevante a la CNMV, la compañía que preside Jaime García-Legaz dijo que su consejo de administración decidió no ejercer el derecho de compra que ostenta sobre el 49% del aeropuerto porque "no considera aceptables las condiciones económicas ofrecidas para el ejercicio del derecho".
Aena, que compró junto con la aseguradora francesa Axa el aeropuerto británico en 2013 por 502 millones de euros, tenía una opción de compra que expira este viernes sobre el 49% ahora en manos del fondo de inversión francés.
El fondo Ardian había encargado a Rothschild vender su participación del 49% en el aeropuerto londinense de Luton, el quinto aeropuerto más grande de Reino Unido, valorada en más de 400 millones de dólares (327 millones de euros), según fuentes del mercado.
En 2017, el aeropuerto británico generó unos ingresos de 205 millones de euros y un resultado operativo bruto (Ebitda) de 58,7 millones de euros, que Aena pasaría a consolidar al 100% en el caso de que se hiciese con el 49% que no controla. Esto supondría unos ingresos adicionales de 100 millones de euros (un 2,5% de los ingresos totales del grupo) y un Ebitda adicional de 29 millones de euros (un 1,2% del total).
Actualmente, Aena participa en la gestión y operación de 16 aeropuertos en cuatro países diferentes (12 en México, dos en Colombia y uno en México). Su nuevo plan estratégico en el que ya se trabaja, incluye como ejes principales el modelo de internacionalización de la compañía, el desarrollo inmobiliario y la revisión de su actividad comercial para optimizar ingresos.
