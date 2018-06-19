La afiliación de extranjeros logra en mayo su mejor dato en 13 años

La Seguridad Social ganó 73.440 cotizantes extranjeros en mayo, un 3,8% más en relación al mes anterior y su mejor registro mensual desde julio de 2005, hasta situar el número de inmigrantes en alta en 2.004.062 ocupados, según ha informado este martes el Ministerio de Empleo y Seguridad Social.
Con este aumento, la afiliación de extranjeros a la Seguridad Social encadena cuatro meses consecutivos de alzas mensuales después de haber experimentado incrementos de 21.082, 37.639 y 56.809 cotizantes en febrero, marzo y abril, respectivamente.
Del total de inmigrantes en alta en la Seguridad Social al finalizar mayo, 1.679.106 cotizaban en el Régimen General; 320.167 en Autónomos; 4.672 en el Régimen del Mar, y 116 en el del Carbón.
En términos interanuales, la afiliación de extranjeros aumentó el pasado mes de mayo en 142.471 personas. En términos relativos, el crecimiento anual de la afiliación de extranjeros se situó en el 7,6%, su mejor dato en un mes de mayo desde 2007.
A cierre de mayo, un total de 1.161.967 cotizantes extranjeros procedían de países extracomunitarios y el resto (842.095) de países de la Unión Europea.
Del total de trabajadores de otros países que cotizan a la Seguridad Social, los grupos más numerosos proceden de Rumanía (351.257), Marruecos (263.555), Italia (111.154), China (102.433) y Ecuador (72.935). Les siguen los que provienen de Reino Unido (68.976), Bulgaria (63.669), Colombia (61.128) y Bolivia (50.515).
Por comunidades autónomas, Catalunya y Madrid siguieron concentrando algo más de cuatro de cada diez extranjeros afiliados a la Seguridad Social a cierre de mayo, al sumar entre ambas el 43,2% del total de inmigrantes ocupados. En concreto, Catalunya contaba con 473.943 extranjeros cotizantes, mientras que en Madrid la cifra era de 392.838.
Tras estas dos regiones se situaron Andalucía, con 263.435 afiliados extranjeros; Comunidad Valenciana, con 208.445 ocupados; Baleares, con 107.330; Canarias, con 95.108; Murcia, con 93.256; Aragón, con 75.481; País Vasco, con 61.061; Castilla-La Mancha, con 59.292, y Castilla y León, con 53.001.
Las comunidades con menor presencia de inmigrantes en alta a la Seguridad Social al finalizar mayo fueron Galicia, con 34.585 extranjeros; Navarra, con 25.523; La Rioja, con 16.006; Asturias, con 13.609; Extremadura, con 11.957; Cantabria, con 11.682, y las ciudades autónomas de Melilla, con 4.680, y Ceuta, con 2.831.
